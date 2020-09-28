Athens boys soccer defeats North Penn/Liberty at home

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – The Athens boys soccer team jumped out to a fast start on Monday on their way to a 7-1 win at home against North Penn/Liberty.

Daniel Horton scored twice early in the first half for Athens and Colby Blakeman scored on a corner kick to put the Wildcats in front 3-0 less than nine minutes into the first half. The Wildcats led 6-0 at halftime. Horton and Jared Ammerman each scored hat tricks for Athens.

Athens hosts Northeast Bradford on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

North Penn/Liberty hosts Wellsboro on Thursday at 4:00 p.m.

