Athens boys & Towanda girls win NTL Showdown titles

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – NTL Showdown champions were crowned in Sayre on Saturday.

The Athens boys basketball team hung on for a 68-67 win in overtime against Troy in the first game of the doubleheader at Sayre High School. Athens led Troy 32-23 at halftime. The Wildcats repeat as NTL Showdown champs.

The Towanda girls basketball team defeated Athens 43-37 to win their first NTL Showdown title. The Black Knights took a 16-15 lead into halftime. Paige Manchester led the Black Knights in scoring with 15 points and Porschia Bennett added 14 points for Towanda. Karlee Bartlow led the Wildcats in scoring with 15 points.

