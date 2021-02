ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – This week’s Athlete of the Week had a huge game for the Athens girls basketball team.

Athens junior Caydence Macik is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. Caydence poured in a game-high 34 points and had 11 rebounds for Athens in their 60-58 double overtime win at home against Sullivan County.

Macik received 85 percent of the total votes.

If you would like to nominate a student-athlete for Athlete of the Week email us at sports@wetmtv.com.