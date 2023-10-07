ATHENS, P.A. (WETM) – Athens football earned their 2nd win of the season on a special night.

Athens football wrapped up the NTL week 6 slate with a special win over North Penn-Mansfield. The Wildcats beat the Panthers in the low scoring game, thanks to a 1st half touchdown pass from Connor Davidson to Eli Chapman and the extra point from Adam Kemp. A failed 2-point conversion after a touchdown pass from Karson Dominick to Luke Kreger, would ultimately cost the Panthers the win, 7-6.

Aside from the in-game action, Athens and North Penn-Mansfield wore gold on their uniforms, as a part of “Gold Night” at the school. Gold Night, along with homecoming festivities supported the Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone initiative. Fans and teams wore the #KCFCA gold color and were encouraged to purchase rally towels, tote bags, and t-shirts, with proceeds going to 3 Athens area families, whose children are battling cancer. If you would like to learn more about Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone or donate, you can visit their linked Facebook Page.

Athens’ Connor Davidson wears Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone sticker on his helmet on Gold Night against North Penn-Mansfield

In boy’s soccer, Horseheads picked up a critical win over 5th ranked Ithaca. The Blue Raiders shut out Ithaca, 2-0 with first half goals from Ben Church and Elijah Friend. The win is a positive for Horseheads, but is even more important for the Corning Hawks. Ithaca’s home loss, allowed the Hawks to clinch the STAC West division title. As the STAC West Champions, the Hawks will next head to Chenango Forks for the STAC semifinals, on Wednesday.

A full look at the local high school and college scoreboard is listed below:

NTL Football:

Canton 45 – Montgomery 12

Cowanesque Valley 34 – Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 26

Athens 7 – North Penn-Mansfield 6

Section IV Boy’s Soccer:

Horseheads 2 – #5 Ithaca 0

Elmira 3 – Elmira Notre Dame 1

Section V Boy’s Soccer:

#19 Hornell 4 – Way-Co 1

Section IV/V Girl’s Soccer:

#1 Haverling 2 – #8 Watkins Glen 1

Section V Girl’s Soccer:

Hornell 4 – Alden 0

Women’s College Soccer:

Nazareth 2 – Elmira College 0

Mansfield University 0 – Millersville 0 – Final

Men’s College Soccer:

Elmira College 2 – Houghton 1

NCAA Division III Women’s Volleyball:

Hartwick College 3 – Elmira College 0

Vassar College 3 – Elmira College 1

CSFL Football:

Mansfield University 13 – Caldwell University 6

NCAA Division I Football:

#14 University of North Carolina 40 – Syracuse 7

Stick with 18 Sports for the latest scores, highlights, and updates on high school and college sports in the Twin Tiers.

