Athens Gavin Bradley wins Athlete of the Week

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – This week’s winner stayed undefeated on the wrestling mat this season.

(Photo courtesy: FloWrestling)

Athens standout wrestler Gavin Bradley is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. Bradley moved up in weight to win the 120 pound title at the Bedford Tournament. The senior defeated Cooper Hornack of Burrell in the finals 9-1. Bradley is the top-ranked wrestler in the state at 113 pounds and is an undefeated 28-0 this season.

If you would like to nominate a student-athlete for Athlete of the Week email us at sports@wetmtv.com.