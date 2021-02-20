Athens’ Gavin Bradley wins District IV wrestling title

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WETM) – Athens junior Gavin Bradley won a District IV Class AA wrestling title in Williamsport on Saturday.

(Photo courtesy: Valley Sports Report)

Bradley won a District IV Class AA title at 113 pounds with a 7-1 win against Robert Gardner of South Williamsport. Bradley entered districts as the top-seed at 113 pounds with a record of 30-0.

Canton’s Hayden Ward also made the District IV Class AA finals at 138 pounds. Ward lost in the finals by pinfall in the first period to Conner Harer of Montgomery.