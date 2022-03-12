Athens Gavin Bradley wins state wrestling title at 113 pounds

HERSHEY, Pa. (WETM) – Athens wrestler Gavin Bradley won a state title for the Wildcats on Saturday.

(Photo & video courtesy: FloWrestling)

Bradley defeated Branden Wentzel of Montoursville 4-3 to win a PIAA state title at The Giant Center in Hershey. Bradley scored a takedown with 20 seconds to go in the third period to take a 4-2 lead and would hang on for gold. The two wrestlers had split two matches during the postseason with Wentzel winning in the District IV finals and Bradley picking up a win in the finals at the Northeast Regionals.

Bradley, a PIAA state runner-up a year ago, finishes his senior season at Athens with a record of 39-1.