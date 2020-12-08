Athens girls basketball preparing for unique season

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – The Athens girls basketball team made their return to the basketball court on Monday.

The team held their first practice on Monday after the NTL pushed back the start of the winter sport season last month due to COVID-19. The NTL has decided to start league games in early January but teams can play in non-league games beginning on December 23rd. Athens senior guard Kayleigh Miller was named the NTL Player of the Year last season and she is grateful that there will be a season. ” I’m really excited especially because I’m a senior and the other three seniors are really excited,” said Miller.

The team will wear masks during all practices and games and will be practicing social distancing on the bench. Senior guard Megan Collins says it beats the alternative. ” It’s definitely better than sitting at home and not being able to play at all,” said Collins who made 33 3-pointers last season for Athens.

The Wildcats won an NTL Showdown title last season and made it all the way to the district finals. Athens head coach Brian Miller says that they have a lot of good players back. ” We had a really successful team last year and we have a good core back and they wanna build off of that success and hopefully have a good season this year,” said Miller.

Athens begins their season on December 28th at the CMVT Christmas Tourney.