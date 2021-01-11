Athens girls basketball tops Northeast Bradford in overtime

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – The Athens girls basketball team won their home opener on Monday to move to 2-0 this season.

The Wildcats defeated Northeast Bradford in a hard fought contest 58-53 in overtime. Kayleigh Miller knocked down a go-ahead three-pointer to put Athens in front 49-47 with 36.8 seconds to go in the fourth quarter. Northeast Bradford answered right back when Maisie Neuber made a basket down low for the Panthers to tie it at 49 and send the game to overtime. Athens took the lead in overtime for good on a free-throw by Karlee Bartlow and Miller would drive in for a bucket that put Athens in front by three.

Neuber poured in a game-high 30 points for Northeast Bradford. Miller scored a team-high 25 points for Athens and Caydence Macik added 12 points for the Wildcats.

