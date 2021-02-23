Athens girls & boys basketball pick up wins at home

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – The Athens girls and boys basketball teams both picked up wins at home on Tuesday.

The Athens girls defeated Wyalusing 47-27 in the first game of the night. Kayleigh Miller and Caydence Macik each scored 17 points for the Wildcats. The Athens boys defeated Sayre in the nightcap 57-47. JJ Babcock had a team-high 15 points for the Wildcats. Dom Fabbri scored a game-high 17 points for the Redskins.

More local scores from Tuesday are listed below.

Boys basketball

Troy 62, North Penn-Liberty 51

Canton 80, Williamson 60

Northeast Bradford 40, North Penn-Mansfield 39

Wyalusing 79, Towanda 41

Wellsboro 68, Bucktail 31

Waverly 89, Tioga 47

Girls basketball

Odessa-Montour 36, Watkins Glen 29

Elmira Notre Dame 57, Thomas A. Edison 30

Corning 52, Horseheads 48

Waverly 84, Tioga 31



FPHL

Elmira 4, Columbus 3 – F/SO