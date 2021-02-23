Athens girls & boys basketball pick up wins at home

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – The Athens girls and boys basketball teams both picked up wins at home on Tuesday.

The Athens girls defeated Wyalusing 47-27 in the first game of the night. Kayleigh Miller and Caydence Macik each scored 17 points for the Wildcats. The Athens boys defeated Sayre in the nightcap 57-47. JJ Babcock had a team-high 15 points for the Wildcats. Dom Fabbri scored a game-high 17 points for the Redskins.

More local scores from Tuesday are listed below.

Boys basketball

Troy 62, North Penn-Liberty 51
Canton 80, Williamson 60
Northeast Bradford 40, North Penn-Mansfield 39
Wyalusing 79, Towanda 41
Wellsboro 68, Bucktail 31
Waverly 89, Tioga 47

Girls basketball

Odessa-Montour 36, Watkins Glen 29
Elmira Notre Dame 57, Thomas A. Edison 30
Corning 52, Horseheads 48
Waverly 84, Tioga 31

FPHL

Elmira 4, Columbus 3 – F/SO

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

NBA Stats

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now