Athens girls & boys basketball pick up wins at home

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – The Athens girls and boys basketball teams both picked up wins at home on Tuesday.
The Athens girls defeated Wyalusing 47-27 in the first game of the night. Kayleigh Miller and Caydence Macik each scored 17 points for the Wildcats. The Athens boys defeated Sayre in the nightcap 57-47. JJ Babcock had a team-high 15 points for the Wildcats. Dom Fabbri scored a game-high 17 points for the Redskins.
More local scores from Tuesday are listed below.
Boys basketball
Troy 62, North Penn-Liberty 51
Canton 80, Williamson 60
Northeast Bradford 40, North Penn-Mansfield 39
Wyalusing 79, Towanda 41
Wellsboro 68, Bucktail 31
Waverly 89, Tioga 47
Girls basketball
Odessa-Montour 36, Watkins Glen 29
Elmira Notre Dame 57, Thomas A. Edison 30
Corning 52, Horseheads 48
Waverly 84, Tioga 31
FPHL
Elmira 4, Columbus 3 – F/SO