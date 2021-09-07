Athens girls soccer falls to Vestal in season opener

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – The Athens girls soccer team lost their season opener against Vestal on Tuesday.

The Wildcats lost to the Golden Bears at home 5-0. Lilly Wlostowski and Ava Schmidt each scored first half goals for the Golden Bears to give Vestal a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Check out the highlights and scores from Tuesday are listed below.

Boys Soccer

Elmira Notre Dame 2, Newark Valley 2
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 4, Waverly 1
Elmira 3, Union-Endicott 0
Trumansburg 6, Watkins Glen 0
Athens 11, Towanda 0

Girls Soccer

Vestal 5, Athens 0

Volleyball

Horseheads 3, Maine-Endwell 1
Corning 3, Binghamton 0
Waverly 3, Odessa-Montour 0

Girls Swimming

Corning 110, Binghamton 56

