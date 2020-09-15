Athens girls soccer opens season with win over Sayre

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – Two seniors had big games on Senior Night for the Athens girls soccer team in their season opener on Monday.

Seniors Emma Roe and Hannah Blackman combined for five goals as the Wildcats defeated rival Sayre in their season opener at home 5-0. Blackman scored the first goal of the game in the first half and Athens led 1-0 at halftime. Blackman added another goal in the second half and Roe scored three goals in the second half for a hat trick.

Athens has won two straight District IV titles and are on the road against Wellsboro on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Sayre hosts Northeast Bradford on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

