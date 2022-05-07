ALFRED, N.Y. (WETM) – Athens grad and Alfred University softball pitcher Megan Bennett earned Empire 8 tournament MVP and a championship following an impressive performance on the mound.

Athens grad and Alfred University pitcher Meagan Bennett took home plenty of hardware on Saturday. Bennett earned the Empire 8 tournament MVP following a seven strike out performance in six innings pitched in the title game.

Bennett was no stranger to success on the mound this season. The sophomore will add and Empire 8 MVP and championship to 103 strike outs and a 2.36 ERA.

The Saxons entered the Empire 8 tournament as the top seed and began their run with a 3-2 win over Nazareth in 8 innings. Alfred U then rattled off a semifinal win over second ranked St. John Fisher on Friday before meeting them in a two game set for the championship on Saturday.

The Saxons fell 6-2 to St. John Fisher in their first game on Saturday, which forced another game for the title due to the double elimination format. Alfred then rolled on to a 9-0 shutout win in 6 innings to claim the Empire 8 crown for the second straight year.

Photo Courtesy of Alfred University.