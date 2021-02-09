Athens head coach Brian Miller reaches 300 career wins

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – Athens girls basketball head coach Brian Miller reached a career milestone on Tuesday.

Miller reached 300 career wins in a 53-22 Athens win at home against Troy. Miller has coached girls basketball for Waverly and Athens in his career and he thanked his players and coaching staffs from both schools after the game. ” I’ve worked with a lot of good coaches and a lot of good players over the years so I wanna thank them for helping me get to where I am today,” said Miller.

Members of the Athens girls basketball team sold t-shirts that say “no one fights alone” to raise 1,000 dollars for the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center in support of Miller who is battling cancer.

Rachel Kingsley scored a basket with time winding down in the first half to give the Trojans a 14-13 lead at halftime. Kayleigh Miller connected on a 3-pointer in the third quarter to put Athens in front for good. Miller finished the game with 12 points and made her 200th career 3-pointer and is one away from tying the school record. Megan Collins scored a game-high 16 points for Athens and Caydence Macik added 15 for the Wildcats. Sydney Taylor led Troy in scoring with 14 points.