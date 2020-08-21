Athens’ Jack Young excited for start of fall season

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – There will be a High School fall sports season in the keystone state.

Following weeks of uncertainty, the PIAA is going to move forward with fall sports despite recommendations from the governor to wait until January of next year.

The final vote was 25-5 in favor of starting fall sports on Monday, Aug. 24.

The board of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association delayed the start of fall sports by two weeks after Gov. Tom Wolf on Aug. 6 urged that scholastic and recreational youth sports be put off until January, citing the pandemic.

18 Sports caught up with Athens football head coach Jack Young on Friday after the decision and he says that he is excited for the student-athletes. ” My first gut reaction was that I’m just happy for the kids. Obviously there is a lot of mixed emotions going on here but I was super happy for the kids,” said Young.

The Athens football team will begin practice on Monday.