Athens’ Kayleigh Miller wins Athlete of the Week

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – Our first Athlete of the Week of the High School winter season is having a big senior season for Athens girls basketball.

Athens basketball standout Kayleigh Miller is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. Miller scored 25 points for the Wildcats in a big win at home in overtime against Northeast Bradford. Kayleigh has helped Athens jump out to a 6-1 start this season.

Miller received 59 percent of the total votes.

If you would like to nominate a student-athlete for Athlete of the Week email us at sports@wetmtv.com.

