Athens’ Kayleigh Miller wins Female Fall MVP

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – Thousands of votes have been counted and our Female Fall MVP reached a career milestone for the Wildcats this season.

Athens volleyball standout Kayleigh Miller is the 18 Sports Female Fall MVP. The senior reached the 1,000 career assists milestone this season and helped the Wildcats make it to the district finals for the first time since 2005. Kayleigh was named a District IV Class AAA all-star and was a first-team all-NTL selection.

Miller received 39 percent of the total votes.