Athens outlasts Sullivan County in double OT

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – The Athens girls basketball team moved to 7-1 this season with a win in double overtime at home on Monday.

The Wildcats defeated Sullivan County 60-58 in double overtime. The Griffins erased a double-digit lead in the second half and took a one point lead with 1:10 seconds to go in regulation on a basket by Sophia Springman. Caydence Macik scored a basket down low for Athens right before the buzzer to tie the game at 48 and send the game into overtime. Macik scored a go-ahead basket in double overtime on an assist by Megan Collins to put the Wildcats in front for good.

Macik scored a game-high 34 points and had 11 rebounds for Athens. Kayleigh Miller added 16 points for the Wildcats. Springman led Sullivan County in scoring with 22 points.

More NTL scores from Monday night are listed below.

Girls basketball

Wyalusing 68, Williamson 40

Wellsboro 42, Canton 10

North Penn/Mansfield 32, Cowanesque Valley 26

Boys basketball

Cowanesque Valley 56, Williamson 53

Troy 65, North Penn/Mansfield 46

Wrestling

Canton 40, Hughesville 14