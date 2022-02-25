Athens rolls past Milton in district quarterfinals

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – The Wildcats are headed to the District IV semifinals.

The Athens boys basketball team got off to a fast start and played solid defense on their way to a 57-23 win at home against Milton in the District IV Class AAAA quarterfinals on Friday. The Wildcats jumped out to a 8-0 lead in the first quarter and held Milton to seven points in the first half as they took a 23-7 lead into halftime.

Third-seeded Athens will next face second-seeded Shamokin in the semifinals at a time and place still to be determined.

Check out the highlights and more District IV playoff scores from Friday are listed below.

Girls basketball

District IV Class AAA quarterfinals

(3) Towanda 36, (6) Hughesville 32

(4) Loyalsock 49, (5) Troy 27

(2) Line Mountain 52, (7) Wellsboro 23