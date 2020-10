Athens soccer to host playoff doubleheader

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – It will be a busy day of High School soccer playoffs in Athens on Saturday.

Athens will host two District IV Class AAA semifinals on Saturday. The top-seeded Athens girls will host fourth-seeded Mifflinburg at 1:00 p.m. The second-seeded Athens boys will host third-seeded Jersey Shore in the second semifinal at Alumni Stadium at 4:00 p.m.

Matchups for area teams in the District IV soccer playoffs are listed below:

Boys

(8) Sayre at (1) Millville 10/27 – 4:00 p.m. – Class A quarterfinals

(7) Northeast Bradford at (2) East Juniata 10/27 – 4:00 p.m. – Class A quarterfinals

(7) Loyalsock at (2) Wellsboro 10/29 – 4:00 p.m. – Class AA quarterfinals

(3) Jersey Shore at (2) Athens – 10/31 – 4:00 p.m. – Class AAA semifinals

Girls

(6) Wyalusing at (3) Northumberland Christian – 10/28 – 4:00 p.m. – Class A quarterfinals

(8) Towanda at (1) Central Columbia – 10/30 – 4:00 p.m. – Class AA quarterfinals

(5) Montoursville at (4) Troy – 10/30 – 4:00 p.m. – Class AA quarterfinals

(6) Lewisburg at (3) Wellsboro – 10/30 – 4:00 p.m. – Class AA quarterfinals

(4) Mifflinburg at (1) Athens – 10/31 – 1:00 p.m. – Class AAA semifinals