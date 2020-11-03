Athens volleyball advances to district finals

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. (WETM) – The Athens volleyball team is now just one win away from a district title.

The seventh-seeded Wildcats defeated sixth-seeded Tunkhannock on the road in straight sets 3-0 on Monday in the District 2-4 Sub-Regional semifinals. Athens won 25-15, 25-18, 25-19. Kayleigh Miller had 32 assists and 11 digs for the Wildcats. Leah Liechty had 13 kills and Kylie Jayne added 12 kills for Athens. Taylor Field had 28 digs for the Wildcats who improve to 11-6 with the win.

Athens will play top-seeded and unbeaten Berwick in the district finals on Thursday.