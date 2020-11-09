Athens volleyball celebrates career milestones

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – Members of the Athens volleyball team were honored on Monday at their High School gym for reaching career milestones.

The team gathered to celebrate two career milestones reached by seniors Taylor Field and Kayleigh Miller. Field reached 1,000 career digs at Athens and Miller reached 1,000 career assists for the Wildcats.

It was a special day for a program that made it all the way to the district finals this season for the first time since 2005. ” I love my teammates, they always support me, ” said Field. Both members of the team were able to reach milestones in a season that was in question due to COVID-19. ” It’s an amazing feeling. It’s incredible that we could have a season and both accomplish this,” said Miller.