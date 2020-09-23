Athens volleyball tops rival Sayre

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) - The Sayre girls soccer team led at halftime but would fall to Sullivan County 5-2 at Lockhart Street Bowl on Monday.

The Redskins took a 2-1 lead into halftime behind two goals scored by Kendra Merrill. Back-to-back goals by Bethany Beinlich put the Griffins in front 3-2. Sophie Springman added a goal for Sullivan County to make it a 4-2 game and Beinlich would later score her fourth goal of the game for the Griffins.