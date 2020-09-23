Athens volleyball tops rival Sayre

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – The Athens volleyball team defeated rival Sayre on the road in straight sets 3-0 on Tuesday.
The Wildcats won 25-8, 25-9, 25-13. Leah Liechty and Kylie Jayne each had five kills for Athens. Kayleigh Miller had 17 assists and Grace Witheroe added six aces and three digs for the Wildcats.
Athens hosts Williamson on Thursday at 6:00 p.m.
Sayre hosts Wyalusing on Thursday at 7:00 p.m.
Here is a look at some more NTL scores from Tuesday:
Boys soccer
Wellsboro 2, Athens 1
North Penn/Liberty 6, Sayre 4