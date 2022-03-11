Athens wrestler Gavin Bradley headed back to PIAA state finals

HERSHEY, Pa. (WETM) – Athens senior wrestler Gavin Bradley is back in the state finals.

(Photo & video courtesy: FloWrestling)

Bradley, the top seed at 113 pounds in the Pennsylvania State Wrestling Championships in Hershey, defeated Gauge Botero of Faith Christian Academy 4-1 in the state semifinals at The Giant Center on Friday night. Bradley was a PIAA state runner-up a year ago.

Bradley improves to 38-1 this season and will face 41-3 Branden Wentzel of Montoursville in the state finals. The state finals are set to begin at The Giant Center on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.