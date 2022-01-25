Athens wrestling defeats rival Waverly & Tuesday scoreboard

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – The Athens wrestling team earned a victory over their rival on Tuesday.
The Wildcats renewed their Valley rivalry with Waverly on the High School wrestling mat. Athens picked up the victory at home 51-18. Plus, the Athens boys basketball team and the Horseheads girls basketball team were also in action at home.
Check out all the highlights and scores from Tuesday are listed below.
Wrestling
Athens 51, Waverly 18
Girls basketball
Horseheads 51, Johnson City 32
Wellsville 51, Haverling 41
Pavilion 62, Hornell 61
Boys basketball
Athens 56, North Penn/Liberty 49
Waverly 74, Trumansburg 44
Troy 62, Sayre 39
Haverling 59, Wellsville 45