Athens wrestling defeats rival Waverly & Tuesday scoreboard

February 04 2022 08:00 am

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – The Athens wrestling team earned a victory over their rival on Tuesday.

The Wildcats renewed their Valley rivalry with Waverly on the High School wrestling mat. Athens picked up the victory at home 51-18. Plus, the Athens boys basketball team and the Horseheads girls basketball team were also in action at home.

Check out all the highlights and scores from Tuesday are listed below.

Wrestling

Athens 51, Waverly 18

Girls basketball

Horseheads 51, Johnson City 32
Wellsville 51, Haverling 41
Pavilion 62, Hornell 61

Boys basketball

Athens 56, North Penn/Liberty 49
Waverly 74, Trumansburg 44
Troy 62, Sayre 39
Haverling 59, Wellsville 45

