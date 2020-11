ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – Our next Athlete of the Week won a big cross country race for the Wildcats. (Photo courtesy: Valley Sports Report)

Athens cross country runner Emma Bronson is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. Bronson won the NTL Coaches’ Invitational in Rome last month for the Wildcats. Bronson finished the race with a winning time of 21:31.90.

Bronson received 31 percent of the total votes.