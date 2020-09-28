Athlete of the Week: Kerrah Clymer

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – The votes are in and our first Athlete of the Week of the High School fall season reached a career milestone in Hornet country.

The first Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week of the fall season is Wellsboro soccer player Kerrah Clymer. Clymer became just the third Lady Hornet in Wellsboro soccer history to reach 50 career goals in a 6-1 win over Wyalusing. Kerrah scored four goals and had two assists in the win against the Rams.

Clymer received 56 percent of the total votes.

If you would like to nominate a student-athlete for 18 Sports Athlete of the Week email us at sports@wetmtv.com.

(Photos courtesy: Wellsboro Gazette and @wellsathletics)