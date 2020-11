ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – Our next Athlete of the Week had a big game for the Athens volleyball team.

Athens senior volleyball player Kylie Jayne is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. Jayne had a big performace for the Wildcats with 17 kills in a win at home against Wyalusing.

Jayne helped the Wildcats go 12-6 this season and make it all the way to the District 2-4 finals.