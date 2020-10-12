Athlete of the Week: Makayla Vargeson

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WESTFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – The votes are in and our next Athlete of the Week reached a career milestone on the volleyball court.

Cowanesque Valley senior volleyball player Makayla Vargeson is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. Vargeson reached 500 career kills in a win for the Indians against Williamson. Makayla also had 15 kills for Cowanesque Valley in a win against Williamsport.

Vargeson received 68 percent of the total votes.

If you would like to nominate a student-athlete for 18 Sports Athlete of the Week email us at sports@wetmtv.com.

(Photo courtesy: Westfield Free Press-Courier)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports


 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now