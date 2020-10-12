Athlete of the Week: Makayla Vargeson

WESTFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – The votes are in and our next Athlete of the Week reached a career milestone on the volleyball court.

Cowanesque Valley senior volleyball player Makayla Vargeson is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. Vargeson reached 500 career kills in a win for the Indians against Williamson. Makayla also had 15 kills for Cowanesque Valley in a win against Williamsport.

Vargeson received 68 percent of the total votes.

(Photo courtesy: Westfield Free Press-Courier)