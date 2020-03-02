Athlete of the Week: Morgan Gentile

Breaking News
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira basketball standout Morgan Gentile is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week.

Gentile had a big performance in the postseason to help the Express reach the STAC title game. The senior guard scored 23 points and had 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals in an 85-71 win on the road against Maine-Endwell in the STAC semifinals. Elmira would go on to defeat Oneonta 74-44 to win their first-ever STAC title. Gentile, who has verbally committed to play for Division I St. Bonaventure, received 46 percent of the total votes.

Top-seeded Elmira (19-1) will try to win their fourth straight sectional title when they host second-seeded Horseheads (15-5) in the Section IV Class AA finals on Friday at 6:00 p.m.

