Athlete of the Week: Shayne Reid

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – The votes are in and our next 18 Sports Athlete of the Week had a big game on the gridiron for the Wildcats.

The Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week is Athens junior running back Shayne Reid. Reid had 111 yards rushing and scored three touchdowns in a 44-14 win at home against Towanda. Reid also ran for 183 yards and two touchdowns as Athens improved to 4-1 this season with a 35-18 comeback win at home against previously undefeated South Williamsport.

Reid received 62 percent of the total votes.

If you would like to nominate a student-athlete for 18 Sports Athlete of the Week email us at sports@wetmtv.com.

