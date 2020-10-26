Athlete of the Week: Zoe Balinsky

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALMOND, N.Y. (WETM) – The votes are in and our next 18 Sports Athlete of the Week had two big games for the Alfred-Almond girls soccer team.

Alfred-Almond senior soccer player Zoe Balinsky is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. Balinsky scored five goals in two games as the Eagles defeated Hammondsport 5-1 and Avoca-Prattsburgh 5-2.

Balinsky received 44 percent of the total votes.

If you would like to nominate a student-athlete for 18 Sports Athlete of the Week email us at sports@wetmtv.com.

(Photo courtesy: The Evening Tribune)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports


 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now