Athlete of the Week: Zoe Balinsky

ALMOND, N.Y. (WETM) – The votes are in and our next 18 Sports Athlete of the Week had two big games for the Alfred-Almond girls soccer team.

Alfred-Almond senior soccer player Zoe Balinsky is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. Balinsky scored five goals in two games as the Eagles defeated Hammondsport 5-1 and Avoca-Prattsburgh 5-2.

Balinsky received 44 percent of the total votes.

If you would like to nominate a student-athlete for 18 Sports Athlete of the Week email us at sports@wetmtv.com.

(Photo courtesy: The Evening Tribune)