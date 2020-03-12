1  of  2
Breaking News
NBA suspends season until further notice, over coronavirus President Donald Trump suspends travel between US and Europe for 30 days

Attendance suspended for Elmira College NCAA hockey game

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Elmira College falls to Adrian in NCAA quarterfinals

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – Saturday’s NCAA quarterfinal women’s hockey game for Elmira College will be faced with a major change.

Due to measures taken by the NCAA, fan attendance will be suspended for Saturday’s Division III playoff game when Elmira hosts Adrian College. In an effort to keep large gatherings to a minimum, the NCAA believes this is an effort to reduce exposure to the coronavirus.

The puck drops at 3 pm at the Murray Athletic Center on Saturday. A full release is below courtesy of Elmira College.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now