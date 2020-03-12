Attendance suspended for Elmira College NCAA hockey game

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – Saturday’s NCAA quarterfinal women’s hockey game for Elmira College will be faced with a major change.
Due to measures taken by the NCAA, fan attendance will be suspended for Saturday’s Division III playoff game when Elmira hosts Adrian College. In an effort to keep large gatherings to a minimum, the NCAA believes this is an effort to reduce exposure to the coronavirus.
The puck drops at 3 pm at the Murray Athletic Center on Saturday. A full release is below courtesy of Elmira College.