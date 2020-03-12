Attendance suspended for Elmira College NCAA hockey game

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) - The Elmira College women's ice hockey team is preparing for their matchup against Adrian College in the NCAA quarterfinals on Saturday.

The Soaring Eagles (22-4-2) and the Bulldogs (22-3-3) will square off in the NCAA quarterfinals for the fifth straight year. The two teams have split their previous quarterfinal matchups, with Elmira advancing to the semifinals in 2016 and 2018. Adrian defeated Elmira College 3-2 in overtime last year in the NCAA quarterfinals at Murray Athletic Center. The Soaring Eagles and the Bulldogs skated to a 2-2 tie at the East-West Hockey Classic in Northfield, Vermont in January. Adrian won a shootout 2-1 to advance in the tournament. The two programs know each other very well. " We're familiar with them, they're familiar with us, so it will be a tough test for us. We played them earlier this year and tied them. Last year is certainly in the back of our mind," said Elmira College head coach Tim Crowley.