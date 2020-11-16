Avoca boys soccer opponent in sectionals now in quarantine

SCIO, N.Y. (WETM) – The Avoca/Prattsburgh boys soccer team withdrawing from sectionals has taken a strange twist.

Their scheduled opponent Scio is now in quarantine and have to forfeit their next game following a positive COVID-19 test. This comes from a tweet from former Daily News editor John Anderson. Avoca/Prattsburgh withdrew from sectionals after Scio refused to wear masks in their scheduled matchup in the Section V Class D2 quarterfinals. Scio was scheduled to take on Jasper-Troupsburg on the road in the semifinals on Monday.

