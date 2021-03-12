Avoca-Prattsburgh boys capture sectional title

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Avoca-Prattsburgh boys basketball team captured a sectional title on Friday in their first season after merging together.

The top-seeded Vikings defeated sixth-seeded Batavia-Notre Dame at home 79-64 to win a Section V Class D2 title. Avoca-Prattsburgh led 37-28 at halftime.

Senior Kris Johnson poured in 29 points and had 11 rebounds for the Vikings. Johnson also reached 1,000 career points in the win. James Crowder added 20 points, seven rebounds, and four assists for Avoca-Prattsburgh.

Avoca-Prattsburgh finishes their season with an undefeated record of 11-0.