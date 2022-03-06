Avoca-Prattsburgh boys hang on to win sectional title

GAINESVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – The Vikings hung on to win a sectional title on Saturday.

(Video courtesy: Varsity Media Sports Network)

(Photo courtesy: @A_PAthletics)

Top-seeded Avoca-Prattsburgh edged second-seeded Wheatland-Chili 68-67 to win a Section V Class D1 title. Jahmere Copper connected from downtown for the Wildcats with time winding down to cut the lead to one. The top-ranked Vikings would hang on for the win to stay undefeated this season. Sawyer Devoe and Pacey Hopkins each scored 20 points for the Vikings. Hopkins was named the Class D1 All-Tournament team MVP.

More playoff scores from Saturday are listed below.

Boys basketball

District IV Class AAA finals

(1) Loyalsock 69, (2) Troy 39

District IV Class AAAA finals

(1) Lewisburg 71, (3) Athens 58

Section IV Class C finals

(4) Newfield 55, (2) Moravia 45

Girls basketball

District IV Class AAA finals

(4) Loyalsock 33, (3) Towanda 25

Section V Class C3 finals

(2) York 42, (1) Dundee/Bradford 35



