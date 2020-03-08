Avoca, Prattsburgh boys win sectional titles

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a huge day in Rochester at the Blue Cross Arena for the Avoca and Prattsburgh boys basketball teams.

Avoca defeated Genesee Valley in the Section V Class D1 finals 80-58 to win their first sectional title in 30 years. Tristian Stark scored 24 points, and had 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals for the Tigers and was named the tournament MVP.

Prattsburgh defeated Elba 72-64 to win a Section V Class D2 title. Mason Putnam led the Vikings in scoring with 19 points and was named the tournament MVP. Kris Johnson had 16 points for the Vikings and James Crowder added 12 points for Prattsburgh.

Avoca and Prattsburgh will square off in a state qualifier on Wednesday in Bath.

(Avoca photo courtesy: NFHS Network)

(Prattsburgh photo courtesy: The Leader)