GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Two local boys basketball teams will play for a state title on Saturday.

(Photo courtesy: @SecVBBasketball)

Top-ranked and undefeated Avoca/Prattsburgh pulled away in the fourth quarter and defeated Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville 59-42 in the Class D state semifinals at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls on Friday. Macoy Putnam poured in 28 points for the Vikings and Sawyer DeVoe added 13 points. Avoca-Prattsburgh moves to 26-0 with the win and will face Heuvelton in the Class D state finals on Saturday at 5:15 p.m. in Glens Falls.

The Newfield boys rallied past Pierson 66-62 in the Class C state semifinals in Glens Falls. The Trojans trailed by five heading into the fourth quarter. Zach Taylor scored a go-ahead basket for the Trojans with 20 seconds to play and finished with a team-high 15 points. Newfield will face Stillwater in the Class C state finals on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. in Glens Falls.

The Corning girls lost to Bishop Kearney 94-42 in the Class AA state semifinals at Hudson Valley Community College. The Hawks won their first sectional title since combining schools this season and advanced to the state final four for the first time.

High School basketball scores from the state tournament on Friday are listed below.

Boys basketball

Class D state semifinals

Avoca/Prattsburgh 59, Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville 42

Class C state semifinals

Newfield 66, Pierson 62

Girls basketball

Class AA state semifinals

Bishop Kearney 94, Corning 42