Avoca/Prattsburgh punches ticket to state semifinals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WETM) – The Vikings are headed to the state final four in Glens Falls.

The top-ranked Avoca/Prattsburgh boys basketball team defeated second-ranked Westfield 78-56 in the Class D state quarterfinals on Saturday at Buffalo State. Junior Sawyer DeVoe led Avoca-Prattsburgh with 30 points and also had 15 rebounds. Senior Pacey Hopkins had 25 points,10 rebounds, and five assists for the Vikings.

Avoca/Prattsburgh is now 25-0 this season and will head to the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls for the Class D state semifinals on Friday at 11:15 a.m. against the winner of Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville (2) and Seton Catholic (7).

