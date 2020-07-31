Babe Ruth baseball makes its return to Dunn Field

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Babe Ruth baseball made its return to Dunn Field tonight with Horseheads Farmers matching up against Elmira Babe Ruth.

Horseheads came out firing right out of the gate taking a big lead early, but Elmira never gave up on the game.

Even with some late game scoring by Elmira it just wouldn’t be enough, as Horseheads got the win in this one by a score of 11-6.

Another Babe Ruth score in our area includes a big late-game win from Barber’s Funeral Home thanks to a walk-off single from Micah Hays giving them the 1-0 win over Big flats Gough Holding.

