Babson defeats Elmira College in overtime in NEHC semifinals

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Soaring Eagles were dealt their first loss of the season at Murray Athletic Center on Saturday.

No. 8 Babson defeated the No. 7 Elmira College men’s ice hockey team in overtime 3-2 in the NEHC semifinals. Adam Eby put home a rebound in the first period for the Purple & Gold to tie the game at 1. Shawn Kennedy would score a power-play goal in the third period to give the Soaring Eagles a 2-1 lead. The Beavers would answer back thirty second later on a power-play goal by Mike Egan. Ryan Black scored the game-winner for Babson with 1:10 left to play in overtime.

Elmira College is now 18-6-2 this season and will await the NCAA Selection Show on Monday, March 7th.

