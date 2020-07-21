Baseball to return to historic Dunn Field next week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Baseball will return to historic Dunn Field in Elmira next week.

The Elmira Babe Ruth team will host two games next week at the historic ballpark. Elmira Babe Ruth will host Schuyler County Babe Ruth on Monday July 27th and they will host Horseheads Babe Ruth on Thursday July 30th. Both games are scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

This marks the return of baseball at Dunn Field after the Elmira Pioneers had their season canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Historic Dunn Field will be following and comply with all parameters set by the Chemung County Health Department.