MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WETM) – Bath baseball player Lukas Wightman is playing on the national stage this weekend.

The 12-year-old is playing in the All-American Games in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Lukas was selected to play for Team Liberty and also attended the home run derby and skills competition.

Wightman is a pitcher and catcher and hit a double for Team Liberty in a 12-5 win in their first game of the tournament.