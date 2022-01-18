Beaudin scores 100th career point in EC win over Trinity

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College won their fourth straight game on Tuesday and their captain reached a career milestone.

The third-ranked Elmira College women’s ice hockey team won their fourth straight game with a 4-1 win at home against Trinity College. Brianna Haviland scored her first goal of the season less than three minutes into the game to give the Soaring Eagles an early 1-0 lead. Morgan Mordini found Eliza Beaudin all alone for a power-play goal in the second period to put EC in front 2-0. Beaudin becomes the 17th player in program history to notch 100 career points.

Trinity made it a 2-1 game on a power-play goal scored by Cassidy McNeeley later in the second period. Claire Meeder would score two goals in the third period for the Purple & Gold. Mordini finished with three assists and goalie Leonie Kuehberger made 29 saves in goal for the Soaring Eagles.

Elmira College (14-2-1) is on the road against eighth-ranked Nazareth on Saturday at 4:00 p.m.