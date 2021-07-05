Beckman reflects on first PGA Tour Champions win at DSG Open

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WETM) – A first-time winner was crowned at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open on Sunday for the second straight time at the event.

Cameron Beckman made five straight birdies on the back nine on his way to his first PGA Tour Champions win. Beckman passed World Golf Hall of Famer Ernie Els on the back nine and was able to hang on to defeat Els by one stroke at 12-under-par. ” I had this little thing going where I was just gonna play aggressive and see if I could beat him,” said Beckman.

The tour rookie earned an exemption on PGA TOUR Champions through the end of the 2022 season. It is his first win in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event since the 2010 Mayakoba Golf Classic.

Doug Barron also earned his first PGA Tour Champions win at En-Joie in 2019. The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open was not held last year due to the pandemic.