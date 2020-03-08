Beecher helps Michigan advance in Big Ten Tournament

ANN ARBOR, M.I. – (WETM) – Elmira native Johnny Beecher helped Michigan advance in the Big Ten Tournament over the weekend.

Michigan shut out Michigan State twice at home by a score of 3-0 to win their Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal series. Beecher scored a goal in each game for the Wolverines. The freshman forward now has 9 goals and 7 assists this season for the Wolverines.

Michigan (18-14-4) takes on Ohio State in the Big Ten semifinals next Sunday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio at 5:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on Big Ten Network.

