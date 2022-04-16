ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WETM) – Elmira native Johnny Beecher made his pro debut Saturday night.

(Video courtesy: AHLTV)

(Photo: Boston Bruins)

Beecher made his pro hockey debut with the AHL’s Providence Bruins. Beecher had a team-high four shots on goal in their 3-2 shootout win on the road against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The 2019 first-round draft pick of the Boston Bruins signed a standard Amateur Tryout Agreement with the franchise earlier this week.

The 21-year-old spent the last three years at Michigan and made it to the Frozen Four with the Wolverines this past season. The 6-foot-3, 209-pound center appeared in 81 games for Michigan with 19 goals and 20 assists. Beecher was also a member of the 2020 United States World Junior Team.

Providence (34-20-4-6) is on the road against the Hershey Bears on Sunday at 5:00 p.m.