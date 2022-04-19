PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WETM) – Johnny Beecher scored his first two pro goals on Tuesday and the second gave the Providence Bruins a win.

The Elmira native scored two goals and had an assist in a 5-4 overtime win at home for Providence against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Beecher scored the game-winning goal for the Bruins two minutes into overtime to give Providence the win. The forward scored his first career goal with 51 seconds left to go in the second period that gave the Bruins a 4-3 lead.

With his two goals and an assist Beecher was named the first star of the game. Providence is now 3-0 with the 2019 first-round draft pick of the Boston Bruins in their lineup.

Providence is back in action on Friday when they host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 7:05 p.m.