BOSTON, M.A. (WETM) – Elmira native Johnny Beecher started the NHL preseason with a memorable game.

(Photo Courtesy: Boston Bruins Instagram – @nhlbruins)

Sunday night, Elmira’s Johnny Beecher helped the Boston Bruins to a 3-0 win over the New York Rangers in the team’s NHL preseason opener. Up 2-0 in the 2nd period, Beecher received a pass from Jakub Zboril on a fast break. With open ice and the puck, the 6’3 center snuck past 3 Ranger defenders and zipped a wrist shot past goaltender Jonathan Quick.

Beecher is a 2019 first round draft pick of the Bruins and is no stranger to scoring in the preseason. Last preseason, the Elmira native netted 2 goals in a win against Philadelphia. The standout center joined the Bruins organization following a 3-year career at the University of Michigan. Since beginning his professional career, the 22-year old has spent 2 seasons with the AHL’s Providence Bruins. In Providence, the local native totaled 12 goals and 16 assists, while helping the Bruins to an Atlantic Division title and Atlantic Division Semifinal appearance in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Boston Bruins are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the franchise in 2023-24 and Beecher will look to make his mark. With the new season, the 2019 first round pick will have another opportunity to make the Boston roster for the regular season. The Bruins have 5 more preseason games before starting the regular season. The upcoming slate of games are listed below:

NHL Preseason:

09/26 – Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabers – 7 P.M.

09/29 – Philadelphia Flyers at Boston Bruins – 7 P.M. – NHL Network

10/02 – Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers – 7 P.M.

10/03 – Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins – 7 P.M.

10/05 – Boston Bruins at New York Rangers – 7:30 P.M. – TNT

NHL Regular Season:

10/11 – Chicago Blackhawks at Boston Bruins – 7:30 P.M. – TNT

