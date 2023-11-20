TAMPA, F.L. (WETM) – Elmira’s Johnny Beecher scored a special goal, marking the 2nd of his NHL career.

(Photo Courtesy: Boston Bruins Facebook)

Elmira’s Johnny Beecher netted his 2nd-career goal in the NHL, on Monday. Beecher scored for a 3rd period goal for the Boston Bruins, taking a 3-2 lead in an eventual overtime loss to Tampa Bay. The Elmira native’s goal will be an unforgettable one, as Beecher scored it in front of his dad Bill. Monday’s Bruins game in Tampa was part of the team’s annual “Dad’s Trip,” where each player’s father joins the team for a practice and the corresponding road games.

Beecher’s goal came at the 12:13 mark of the 3rd period in a 2-2 tie with the Lightning. Bruins center Danton Heinen pushed a puck back in the offensive zone to Beecher, keeping the play onside. The Elmira native then charged into the zone, firing a shot past Tampa Bay’s goaltender Jonas Johansson. After the goal, the NESN broadcast cut to the Bruins suite as Johnny’s dad Bill celebrated with the other player’s fathers.

Following Beecher’s goal, the game would see 3 more scores and go to overtime. Tampa Bay’s Brandon Hagel would net the winning goal, dropping Boston to a 13-1-3 record, by a score of 5-4.

Beecher now has 2 goals and 1 assist on the season for the Bruins, lighting the lamp for the first time in his NHL career on November 6th in Dallas.

Boston will continue their road trip against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Beecher is a 2019 NHL first round selection (30th overall) by Boston, the Elmira native played the last two season in the AHL for the Providence Bruins after a solid run at The University of Michigan for the Wolverines.